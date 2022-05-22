Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $36.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $177.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.10 million to $178.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $205.80 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $209.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%.
In other news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,717.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $76,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,507.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,566 shares of company stock worth $389,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 475,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.00.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
