Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.63 Million

Equities analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will report sales of $41.63 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $42.00 million and the lowest is $41.20 million. Farmers National Banc reported sales of $36.36 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $177.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $176.10 million to $178.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $205.80 million, with estimates ranging from $203.00 million to $209.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.04. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 31.61%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMNB. StockNews.com began coverage on Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

In other news, Director Frank J. Monaco bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.40 per share, for a total transaction of $184,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,717.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory C. Bestic bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, with a total value of $76,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 61,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,507.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 25,566 shares of company stock worth $389,873 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 8.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,027,000 after buying an additional 162,721 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,859,000 after purchasing an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 616,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,526,000 after purchasing an additional 50,337 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after acquiring an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Farmers National Banc by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 475,920 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,119,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMNB opened at $14.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.53 million, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.41. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $14.47 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.