FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.81. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK opened at $39.02 on Thursday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

