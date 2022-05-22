FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Posted by on May 22nd, 2022

Brokerages expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) to post $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for FB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the highest is $0.81. FB Financial reported earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.45 to $4.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBKGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $129.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.56 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 29.35%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FB Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FB Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in FB Financial by 32.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 413.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 24.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FBK opened at $39.02 on Thursday. FB Financial has a twelve month low of $34.99 and a twelve month high of $48.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.71 and its 200 day moving average is $43.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is 14.44%.

FB Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as engages in the mortgage origination business.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FB Financial (FBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for FB Financial (NYSE:FBK)

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.