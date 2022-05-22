Financial Analysis: Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) versus Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN)

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and Meta Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -54.83% N/A -48.22% Meta Materials -999.55% -18.65% -14.64%

21.1% of Meta Materials shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.5% of Meta Materials shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Transphorm has a beta of -1.3, suggesting that its share price is 230% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Meta Materials has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and Meta Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $12.70 million 25.46 -$14.40 million ($0.27) -22.44 Meta Materials $4.08 million 134.49 -$91.00 million -0.26 -7.12

Transphorm has higher revenue and earnings than Meta Materials. Transphorm is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Transphorm and Meta Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 0 3 0 3.00 Meta Materials 0 0 1 0 3.00

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $10.33, indicating a potential upside of 70.52%. Given Transphorm’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Transphorm is more favorable than Meta Materials.

Summary

Meta Materials beats Transphorm on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Transphorm Company Profile (Get Rating)

Transphorm, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components used in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. Its GaN devices allows customers to design smaller, lighter, and cooler power systems creating increased functional value in end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, and chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles. The company offers its products through sales representatives and distributors. Transphorm, Inc. headquartered in Goleta, California.

Meta Materials Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meta Materials Inc. invents, designs, develops, and manufactures various functional materials and nanocomposites. Its products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans. The company also develops and produces nano-optic structures and color-shifting foils that are used in authentication and brand protection applications in various markets, including banknotes, secure government documents, and commercial branding, as well as engages in the research, development, and manufacture of smart materials. Its customers are OEM providers in various industries, including aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, communications, energy, banknote and brand security, and medical devices. The company was formerly known as Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. and changed its name to Meta Materials Inc. in June 2021. Meta Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Dartmouth, Canada.

