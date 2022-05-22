Financial Comparison: Globus Maritime (GLBS) vs. Its Rivals

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) is one of 57 public companies in the “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Globus Maritime to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Globus Maritime and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Globus Maritime $43.38 million $14.95 million 2.56 Globus Maritime Competitors $626.42 million $170.26 million -4.55

Globus Maritime’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Globus Maritime. Globus Maritime is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Globus Maritime has a beta of 0.01, suggesting that its share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globus Maritime’s rivals have a beta of -4.11, suggesting that their average share price is 511% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Globus Maritime and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Globus Maritime 34.46% 12.02% 9.17% Globus Maritime Competitors 9.26% 21.36% 5.75%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by institutional investors. 59.2% of Globus Maritime shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.6% of shares of all “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Globus Maritime and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Globus Maritime 0 0 1 0 3.00 Globus Maritime Competitors 491 1671 1779 87 2.36

Globus Maritime presently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.68%. As a group, “Deep sea foreign transportation of freight” companies have a potential upside of 21.35%. Given Globus Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Globus Maritime is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Globus Maritime beats its rivals on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Globus Maritime Company Profile (Get Rating)

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage. It charters its vessels to operators, trading houses, shipping companies and producers, and government-owned entities. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Athens, Greece. Globus Maritime Limited operates as a subsidiary of Firment Trading Limited.

