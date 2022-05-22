Financial Comparison: PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) vs. Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) and Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Talos Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PermRock Royalty Trust $8.14 million 14.49 $7.37 million N/A N/A Talos Energy $1.24 billion 1.28 -$182.95 million ($1.57) -12.33

PermRock Royalty Trust has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Talos Energy.

Risk and Volatility

PermRock Royalty Trust has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talos Energy has a beta of 2.29, indicating that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares PermRock Royalty Trust and Talos Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PermRock Royalty Trust 112.14% 12.82% 12.55% Talos Energy -9.19% 12.33% 3.10%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PermRock Royalty Trust and Talos Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PermRock Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Talos Energy 0 1 5 0 2.83

Talos Energy has a consensus price target of $20.36, suggesting a potential upside of 5.15%. Given Talos Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Talos Energy is more favorable than PermRock Royalty Trust.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of PermRock Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.1% of Talos Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Talos Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in Permian Basin, Texas. Its underlying properties comprising 22,997 net acres, which include 2,434 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Hockley and Terry counties, Texas; 1,667 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Terry and Cochran counties, Texas; 14,727 net acres on the Eastern Shelf of the Permian Basin in Glasscock, Schleicher, Stonewall, and Coke counties, Texas; and 4,169 net acres on the Central Basin Platform of the Permian Basin in Ward, Crane, Terry, and Ector counties, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

About Talos Energy (Get Rating)

Talos Energy Inc., an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved reserves of 161.59 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 107,764 thousand barrels of crude oil, 236,353 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 14,435 thousand barrels of crude oil. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

