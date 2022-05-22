Financial Contrast: LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) vs. Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY)

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB – Get Rating) and Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get LCNB alerts:

48.7% of LCNB shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of LCNB shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

LCNB pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Danske Bank A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. LCNB pays out 49.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Danske Bank A/S pays out 9.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. LCNB has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years. LCNB is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares LCNB and Danske Bank A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LCNB 26.28% 8.77% 1.07% Danske Bank A/S 30.22% 7.09% 0.32%

Volatility & Risk

LCNB has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Danske Bank A/S has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for LCNB and Danske Bank A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LCNB 0 0 1 0 3.00 Danske Bank A/S 2 4 1 0 1.86

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LCNB and Danske Bank A/S’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LCNB $77.41 million 2.29 $20.97 million $1.63 9.55 Danske Bank A/S $6.77 billion 1.93 $2.06 billion $1.11 6.84

Danske Bank A/S has higher revenue and earnings than LCNB. Danske Bank A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LCNB, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LCNB beats Danske Bank A/S on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LCNB (Get Rating)

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. Its deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, and small business administration loans; and residential mortgage loans that consists of loans for purchasing or refinancing personal residences, home equity lines of credit, and loans for commercial or consumer purposes secured by residential mortgages. It also offers consumer loans, such as automobile, recreational vehicles, boat, home improvement, and personal loans. In addition, the company provides trust administration, estate settlement, and fiduciary services; and investment management services for trusts, agency accounts, individual retirement accounts, and foundations/endowments. Further, it offers investment services and products, including financial needs analysis, mutual funds, securities trading, annuities, and life insurance; and security brokerage services. Additionally, the company provides safe deposit boxes, night depositories, cashier's checks, bank-by-mail, ATMs, cash and transaction services, debit cards, wire transfers, electronic funds transfer, utility bill collections, notary public service, cash management services, telephone banking, PC Internet banking, mobile banking, and other services for individuals and businesses. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 32 offices, including a main office in Warren County; branch offices in Warren, Butler, Clinton, Clermont, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, and Ross counties; and an operations center in Warren County, Ohio, as well as 37 ATMs. The company was founded in 1877 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio.

About Danske Bank A/S (Get Rating)

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services. It also provides solutions for sustainable finance, derivatives, fixed income, foreign exchange, equities trading, cash flow forecast, collection services, financial platform, export finance, letter of credit, liquidity management, factoring, working capital management, guarantees, and in-house bank. In addition, it offers custody, depositary, data management, post-trade, bank and middle office, collateral management, and derivatives clearing services. The company has operations in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Danske Bank A/S was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.