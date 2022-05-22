Financial Review: Doximity (DOCS) vs. Its Competitors

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS – Get Rating) is one of 61 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Doximity to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Profitability
This table compares Doximity and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Doximity
|40.52%
|17.73%
|15.76%
|Doximity Competitors
|-12.65%
|-60.05%
|0.61%
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Doximity and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Doximity
|1
|2
|9
|0
|2.67
|Doximity Competitors
|399
|1764
|2597
|88
|2.49
Doximity currently has a consensus price target of $47.92, indicating a potential upside of 51.83%. As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 41.64%. Given Doximity’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Doximity is more favorable than its peers.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Doximity and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Doximity
|$343.55 million
|$50.21 million
|45.74
|Doximity Competitors
|$2.13 billion
|$202.40 million
|21.61
Doximity’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Doximity. Doximity is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
67.9% of Doximity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.4% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Doximity beats its peers on 8 of the 12 factors compared.
About Doximity (Get Rating)
Doximity, Inc. operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers. It primarily serves pharmaceutical companies and health systems. The company was formerly known as 3MD Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Doximity, Inc. in June 2010. Doximity, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
