Financial Survey: Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) vs. InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM)

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) and InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nabriva Therapeutics and InMed Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nabriva Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 InMed Pharmaceuticals 0 1 1 0 2.50

Nabriva Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 935.20%. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 676.80%. Given Nabriva Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Nabriva Therapeutics is more favorable than InMed Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Nabriva Therapeutics has a beta of 1.57, meaning that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InMed Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.28, meaning that its stock price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nabriva Therapeutics -137.52% -82.07% -57.11% InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A -117.43% -90.29%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Nabriva Therapeutics and InMed Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nabriva Therapeutics $28.90 million 4.23 -$49.45 million ($0.94) -0.21 InMed Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$10.20 million ($1.22) -0.63

InMed Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Nabriva Therapeutics. InMed Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nabriva Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Nabriva Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.9% of InMed Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Nabriva Therapeutics beats InMed Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nabriva Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI); and XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It also develops XENLETA that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric infections, as well as sexually transmitted infections, cystic fibrosis, ABSSSI, ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia, osteomyelitis, and prosthetic joint infections. In addition, the company develops CONTEPO, an epoxide antibiotic for use in treating complicated urinary tract infections, as well as is in Phase I clinical trial for peri-operative prophylaxis. The company was formerly known as Nabriva Therapeutics Forschungs GmbH and changed its name to Nabriva Therapeutics plc in 2007. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About InMed Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc., a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, researches and develops cannabinoid-based therapies. The company's lead product is INM-755, a cannabinol topical cream, which is in a second Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company is also involved in developing INM-088, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of glaucoma; and INM-405 for the treatment of pain. In addition, it engages in the development of cannabinoid-based treatments for various diseases, including dermatology and ocular diseases. Further, the company works on IND-enabling pharmacology and preclinical toxicology studies; and IntegraSyn, an integrated biosynthesis-based manufacturing approach, for synthesizing pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoids. It has a research collaboration agreement with BayMedica Inc. for the manufacturing and testing of novel cannabinoid therapeutics. The company was formerly known as Cannabis Technologies Inc. and changed its name to InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. in October 2014. InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

