First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FCXXF shares. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS FCXXF opened at $11.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.02. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $11.57 and a twelve month high of $15.14.

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

