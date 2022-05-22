Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Foot Locker had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Foot Locker updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.60-$4.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:FL traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.54. The stock had a trading volume of 8,236,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,650. Foot Locker has a 1 year low of $26.36 and a 1 year high of $64.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FL shares. Williams Capital raised shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. William Blair upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $56.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $113,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Foot Locker by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 180,480 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $5,353,000 after purchasing an additional 57,058 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 40,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 186.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,126 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 12,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 77.3% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,112 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

