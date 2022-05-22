ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.24 Million

Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $47.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for ForgeRock’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $48.00 million and the lowest is $46.60 million. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ForgeRock will report full-year sales of $213.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $212.34 million to $216.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $269.47 million, with estimates ranging from $262.50 million to $273.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ForgeRock.

ForgeRock (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.05.

FORG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ForgeRock from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ForgeRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on ForgeRock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in ForgeRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ForgeRock stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78. ForgeRock has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64.

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.

