FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Head to Head Contrast

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FTC Solar and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FTC Solar 2 1 5 1 2.56 Canaan 0 0 1 0 3.00

FTC Solar currently has a consensus price target of $7.60, suggesting a potential upside of 98.43%. Canaan has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Canaan is more favorable than FTC Solar.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

20.4% of FTC Solar shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.8% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FTC Solar and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FTC Solar -51.28% -54.97% -35.87% Canaan 39.61% 87.20% 52.84%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares FTC Solar and Canaan’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FTC Solar $270.52 million 1.41 -$106.59 million ($1.47) -2.61 Canaan $782.52 million 0.74 $313.89 million $2.11 1.47

Canaan has higher revenue and earnings than FTC Solar. FTC Solar is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Canaan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Canaan beats FTC Solar on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

FTC Solar Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTC Solar, Inc. provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites. Its customers include project developers; solar asset owners; and engineering, procurement, and construction contractors that design and build solar energy projects. FTC Solar, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Canaan Company Profile (Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

