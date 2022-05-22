Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $17.97 Million

Equities analysts expect that Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) will post sales of $17.97 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gambling.com Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.10 million to $18.40 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gambling.com Group will report full year sales of $73.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $73.50 million to $74.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $96.90 million, with estimates ranging from $95.59 million to $97.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gambling.com Group.

Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Gambling.com Group had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 29.42%.

NASDAQ:GAMB opened at $8.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.75, a current ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.00. Gambling.com Group has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $16.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Potrero Capital Research LLC purchased a new stake in Gambling.com Group in the third quarter valued at $592,000. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,106,000. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Yarra Square Partners LP purchased a new position in Gambling.com Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $840,000. 25.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gambling.com Group Company Profile

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

