GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.79.

GATX has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GATX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

In other news, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 36,223 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $4,490,565.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert Zmudka sold 578 shares of GATX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.96, for a total transaction of $66,446.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,031 shares of company stock worth $15,366,209 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of GATX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $416,842,000 after buying an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,700,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,402,000 after purchasing an additional 11,725 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in GATX by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,424,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $299,007,000 after purchasing an additional 21,638 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in GATX by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,128,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,169,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares during the last quarter. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GATX opened at $104.50 on Friday. GATX has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.96.

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.97. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.75 million. GATX had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that GATX will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.19%.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

