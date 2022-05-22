Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.
Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.
About Great Panther Mining (Get Rating)
Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.
