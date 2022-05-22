Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GPL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Great Panther Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price (down previously from $2.25) on shares of Great Panther Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of GPL stock opened at $0.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. Great Panther Mining has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.90.

Great Panther Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:GPL Get Rating ) (TSE:GPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Great Panther Mining had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The business had revenue of $42.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.40 million. Research analysts predict that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 126,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 101,251 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Great Panther Mining by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 140,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares in the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Great Panther Mining by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 152,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 60,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Great Panther Mining in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

