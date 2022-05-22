Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Great Portland Estates Plc (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.15.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th.
OTCMKTS:GPEAF opened at $8.36 on Friday. Great Portland Estates has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $10.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.
We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.
