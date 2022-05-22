GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Financial Contrast

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) and GBT Technologies (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 55.0% of GreenBox POS shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 68.0% of GBT Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GreenBox POS and GBT Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -130.21% -21.34% -9.87% GBT Technologies -18,850.00% N/A -544.27%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares GreenBox POS and GBT Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million 3.21 -$26.45 million ($0.81) -2.52 GBT Technologies $180,000.00 1.51 -$33.93 million N/A N/A

GreenBox POS has higher revenue and earnings than GBT Technologies.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GreenBox POS and GBT Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 GBT Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its stock price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GBT Technologies has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GreenBox POS beats GBT Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

GBT Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

GBT Technologies Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) enabled networking and tracking technologies. The company's technologies include wireless mesh network technology platform and fixed solutions. It also develops intelligent human body vitals devices, asset-tracking IoT, and wireless mesh networks. The company also offers IT consulting services. The company was formerly known as Gopher Protocol Inc. and changed its name to GBT Technologies Inc. in August 2019. GBT Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

