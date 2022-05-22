Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $96.68 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) will report sales of $96.68 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $90.79 million to $101.30 million. Hamilton Lane reported sales of $102.88 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year sales of $363.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.79 million to $368.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $429.34 million, with estimates ranging from $395.03 million to $454.79 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hamilton Lane.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HLNE. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hamilton Lane from $111.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hamilton Lane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ HLNE opened at $64.50 on Friday. Hamilton Lane has a 12 month low of $61.55 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.34 and a 200-day moving average of $86.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

