Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wolfe Research

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 39.15% from the stock’s current price.

HOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised Harley-Davidson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.46.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

NYSE:HOG traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $32.34. 2,994,409 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,282. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.30. Harley-Davidson has a 52 week low of $31.12 and a 52 week high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.00.

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Harley-Davidson will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark R. Kornetzke sold 5,746 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total transaction of $230,357.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $466,000. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 20.5% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 485,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,118,000 after acquiring an additional 82,556 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson in the first quarter worth approximately $317,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 21.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,536,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,553,000 after acquiring an additional 270,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 47,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Harley-Davidson (Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.