HC Wainwright Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $26.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ocuphire Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Get Ocuphire Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.01. The company had a trading volume of 301,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,914. The company has a market cap of $38.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 0.32. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $3.31.

Ocuphire Pharma ( NASDAQ:OCUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.35). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ocuphire Pharma will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ocuphire Pharma by 779.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ocuphire Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 208.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 53,329 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $136,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

About Ocuphire Pharma (Get Rating)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage ophthalmic biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of refractive and retinal eye disorders. Its lead product candidate is Nyxol eye drops, a once-daily preservative-free eye drop formulation of phentolamine mesylate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for dim light or night vision disturbances; and Phase 2b clinical trial for pharmacologically induced mydriasis, as well as that has completed Phase 2 VEGA-1 trial for presbyopia.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ocuphire Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocuphire Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.