Head to Head Analysis: GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX) versus BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC)

GreenBox POS (NASDAQ:GBOX – Get Rating) and BlackRock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GreenBox POS and BlackRock Capital Investment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GreenBox POS -130.21% -21.34% -9.87% BlackRock Capital Investment 115.90% 6.36% 3.94%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for GreenBox POS and BlackRock Capital Investment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GreenBox POS 0 0 1 0 3.00 BlackRock Capital Investment 0 0 1 0 3.00

BlackRock Capital Investment has a consensus target price of $4.50, indicating a potential upside of 15.68%. Given BlackRock Capital Investment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlackRock Capital Investment is more favorable than GreenBox POS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.5% of GreenBox POS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.0% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 55.0% of GreenBox POS shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of BlackRock Capital Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GreenBox POS and BlackRock Capital Investment’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GreenBox POS $26.31 million 3.21 -$26.45 million ($0.81) -2.52 BlackRock Capital Investment $46.24 million 6.20 $66.49 million $0.69 5.64

BlackRock Capital Investment has higher revenue and earnings than GreenBox POS. GreenBox POS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BlackRock Capital Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

GreenBox POS has a beta of 4.49, indicating that its share price is 349% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BlackRock Capital Investment has a beta of 1.56, indicating that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BlackRock Capital Investment beats GreenBox POS on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

GreenBox POS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GreenBox POS, a technology company, engages in the development, marketing, and sale of blockchain-based payment solutions. Its blockchain-based systems facilitate, record, and store a volume of tokenized assets, representing cash or data, on a blockchain-based ledger. The company's products include QuickCard Payment System, a physical and virtual cash management system, including software that facilitates deposits, cash, and e-wallet management; point of sale solutions comprising software and hardware; and Loopz software solution, a mobile delivery service operations management solution with automated dispatch functionality. It serves customers in various industries, including foreign exchange, retail, and e-commerce sectors. The company was formerly known as ASAP Expo, Inc. GreenBox POS was incorporated in 2007 and is based in San Diego, California.

BlackRock Capital Investment Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million. The fund invests in the form of senior and junior secured, unsecured, and subordinated debt securities and loans including cash flow, asset backed, and junior lien facilities and equity securities. It's equity investments can be structured in the form of warrants, preferred stock, common equity co-investments, and direct investments in common stock. The fund's debt investments are principally structured to provide for current cash interest and to a lesser extent non-cash interest, particularly with subordinated debt investments, through a pay-in-kind (PIK) feature. It can also make non-control investments.

