Head to Head Contrast: Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA) vs. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) and Ballston Spa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BSPA – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Risk and Volatility

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballston Spa Bancorp has a beta of -0.2, suggesting that its stock price is 120% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zions Bancorporation, National Association 34.40% 14.53% 1.12% Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Ballston Spa Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zions Bancorporation, National Association $2.97 billion 2.65 $1.13 billion $6.14 8.47 Ballston Spa Bancorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association has higher revenue and earnings than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zions Bancorporation, National Association and Ballston Spa Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zions Bancorporation, National Association 1 9 6 0 2.31 Ballston Spa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zions Bancorporation, National Association presently has a consensus price target of $71.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.53%. Given Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Zions Bancorporation, National Association is more favorable than Ballston Spa Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

82.2% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Ballston Spa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Ballston Spa Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association pays out 24.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Zions Bancorporation, National Association is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Zions Bancorporation, National Association beats Ballston Spa Bancorp on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association (Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 422 branches, which included 273 owned and 149 leased. The company was formerly known as ZB, National Association and changed its name to Zions Bancorporation, National Association in September 2018. Zions Bancorporation, National Association was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

About Ballston Spa Bancorp (Get Rating)

Ballston Spa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Ballston Spa National Bank that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, brokerage, and other financial services to corporate, municipal, and individual customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; loan products, such as mortgage and home equity, construction, auto, boat, RV, personal, small business, term, and commercial real estate loans, as well as lines of credit and government programs; and debits and credit cards. It also provides personal investment services, which include annuities, college savings plans, mutual funds, and life and long term care insurance products; investment and asset management; trusteeship; estate settlement; custodial; and wealth management services. In addition, the company offers treasury management services; and merchant and payment processing services, as well as online and mobile banking, eStatements, and mobile wallets. It operates through thirteen branch offices in Ballston Spa, Burnt Hills, Clifton Park, Galway, Greenfield Center, Guilderland, Latham, Malta, Milton Crest, Stillwater, Voorheesville, and Wilton counties. The company was founded in 1838 and is based in Ballston Spa, New York.

