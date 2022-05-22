Head-To-Head Contrast: Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) vs. Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) and Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Kintara Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals -42.31% N/A -32.77% Kintara Therapeutics N/A -2,945.75% -144.27%

Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kintara Therapeutics has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its share price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Kintara Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals $130.16 million 0.81 -$59.08 million ($1.16) -1.66 Kintara Therapeutics N/A N/A -$38.30 million ($0.61) -0.26

Kintara Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paratek Pharmaceuticals. Paratek Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Kintara Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.5% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.4% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Kintara Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Kintara Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Kintara Therapeutics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 703.11%. Kintara Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 2,247.42%. Given Kintara Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Kintara Therapeutics is more favorable than Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. In addition, it has license agreement with Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, import, and sell the XERAVATM product, which is used for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Kintara Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer. The company has a strategic collaboration with Guangxi Wuzhou Pharmaceutical (Group) Co. Ltd. to manufacture and sell VAL-083 in China. The company was formerly known as DelMar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2020. Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

