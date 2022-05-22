Head to Head Contrast: WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) & PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS)

WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Rating) and PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PaySign has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and PaySign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A PaySign -4.48% -11.12% -1.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WhereverTV Broadcasting and PaySign’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PaySign $29.47 million 2.47 -$2.72 million ($0.04) -35.00

WhereverTV Broadcasting has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PaySign.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.4% of PaySign shares are owned by institutional investors. 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.3% of PaySign shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for WhereverTV Broadcasting and PaySign, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 N/A PaySign 0 0 2 0 3.00

PaySign has a consensus target price of $3.58, suggesting a potential upside of 155.36%. Given PaySign’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PaySign is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Summary

WhereverTV Broadcasting beats PaySign on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

WhereverTV Broadcasting Company Profile (Get Rating)

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

PaySign Company Profile (Get Rating)

PaySign, Inc. provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. It offers various services, such as transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform. The company also develops prepaid card programs for corporate incentive and rewards, including consumer rebates, donor compensation, clinical trials, healthcare reimbursement payments, and pharmaceutical payment assistance; and payroll or general purpose reloadable cards, as well as gift or incentive cards. In addition, it offers and Per Diem/Corporate Expense Payments that allows businesses, and non-profits and government agencies the ability to control employee spending while reducing administration costs by eliminating the need for traditional expense reports. Further, the company provides payment claims processing and other administrative services; pharmacy-based voucher and copay, and medical claims and debit-based affordability programs; PaySign Premier, a demand deposit account debit card; and payment solution for source plasma collection centers, as well as customer service center and PaySign Communications Suite services. Its principal target markets for processing services comprise prepaid card issuers, retail and private-label issuers, small third-party processors, and small and mid-size financial institutions in the United States and Mexico. The company was formerly known as 3PEA International, Inc. and changed its name to PaySign, Inc. in April 2019. PaySign, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

