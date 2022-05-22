Head to Head Review: Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP) & Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR)

Blue Sphere (OTCMKTS:BLSP – Get Rating) and Tremor International (NASDAQ:TRMR – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Sphere and Tremor International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Sphere 0 0 0 0 N/A Tremor International 0 0 5 0 3.00

Tremor International has a consensus target price of $23.60, indicating a potential upside of 103.45%. Given Tremor International’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tremor International is more favorable than Blue Sphere.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.9% of Tremor International shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Blue Sphere shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of Tremor International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Sphere and Tremor International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A Tremor International 20.24% 14.33% 10.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Sphere and Tremor International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Sphere N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tremor International $341.95 million 2.61 $73.22 million $0.46 25.22

Tremor International has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Sphere.

Summary

Tremor International beats Blue Sphere on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Sphere (Get Rating)

Blue Sphere Corp. transforms millions of tons of agricultural, municipal and industrial waste into clean energy and other by-products. The company was founded on July 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Charlotte, NC.

About Tremor International (Get Rating)

Tremor International Ltd. provides end-to-end software platform that enables advertisers to reach relevant audiences and publishers. The company's demand side platform (DSP) offers full-service and self-managed marketplace access to advertisers and agencies in order to execute their digital marketing campaigns in real time across various ad formats. Its sell supply side platform (SSP) provides access to data and a comprehensive product suite to drive inventory management and revenue optimization. The company also offers data management platform solution, which integrates DSP and SSP solutions enabling advertisers and publishers to use data from various sources in order to optimize results of their advertising campaigns. It serves Ad buyers, advertisers, brands, agencies, and digital publishers in Israel, the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was formerly known as Taptica International Ltd. and changed its name to Tremor International Ltd. in September 2015. Tremor International Ltd. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel.

