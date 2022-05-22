Head to Head Review: Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) vs. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Chimerix and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 2 0 3.00 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67

Chimerix currently has a consensus price target of $10.25, suggesting a potential upside of 336.17%. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $36.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.80%. Given Chimerix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Chimerix is more favorable than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -17,994.28% -118.41% -90.18% Amphastar Pharmaceuticals 17.87% 17.35% 11.69%

Volatility and Risk

Chimerix has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Chimerix and Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $1.98 million 103.78 -$173.24 million ($1.15) -2.04 Amphastar Pharmaceuticals $437.77 million 3.76 $62.12 million $1.61 20.93

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Chimerix. Chimerix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Chimerix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Chimerix shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.8% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals beats Chimerix on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chimerix (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to enhance the lives of patients living with serious diseases. The company's approved product is TEMBEXA (brincidofovir), a lipid conjugate through inhibition of viral DNA synthesis that is developed as a medical countermeasure for smallpox. Its clinical stage development programs include ONC201 a program for treating tumors which harbor the H3 K27M mutation in recurrent diffuse midline glioma patients; ONC206, an imipridone, Dopamine Receptor D2 (DRD2) antagonist, and caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) agonist that demonstrated enhanced non-competitive DRD2 antagonism relative to ONC201, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat solid tumors; ONC212, an imipridone agonist of the orphan G protein-coupled receptors (GPCR) tumor suppressor GPR132, as well as ClpP for solid tumors and hematological malignancies, including pancreatic cancer and leukemias; and dociparstat sodium (DSTAT), which inhibits the activities of key proteins implicated in the resistance of acute myeloid leukemia blasts and leukemic stem cells to chemotherapy. The company has license agreements with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority for the development of brincidofovir for use in the treatment of smallpox; Cantex Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize a glycosaminoglycan compound; and SymBio Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize BCV for various human indications. Chimerix, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API. It offers Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, a low molecular weight heparin to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, a lyophilized powder for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency. The company also provides Amphadase, a bovine-sourced hyaluronidase injection to absorb and disperse other injected drugs; Epinephrine injection for the emergency treatment of allergic reactions; lidocaine jelly, an anesthetic product for urological procedures; lidocaine topical solution for various procedures; phytonadione injection, a vitamin K1 injection for newborn babies; emergency syringe products for emergency use in hospital settings; morphine injection for use with patient controlled analgesia pumps; and lorazepam injection for surgery and medical procedures. In addition, it offers neostigmine methylsulfate injection to treat myasthenia gravis and to reverse the effects of muscle relaxants; and Isoproterenol hydrochloride injection for mild or transient episodes of heart block. Further, the company distributes recombinant human insulin active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and porcine insulin API. It serves hospitals, care facilities, alternate care sites, clinics, and doctors' offices. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California.

