Head-To-Head Review: DT Midstream (DTM) & Its Competitors

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) is one of 39 publicly-traded companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare DT Midstream to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for DT Midstream and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DT Midstream 1 3 5 0 2.44 DT Midstream Competitors 479 2401 2964 142 2.46

DT Midstream presently has a consensus price target of $56.86, indicating a potential upside of 2.78%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 8.15%. Given DT Midstream’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe DT Midstream has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Dividends

DT Midstream pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. DT Midstream pays out 80.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 6.6% and pay out 128.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DT Midstream and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio DT Midstream $840.00 million $307.00 million 17.29 DT Midstream Competitors $7.44 billion $612.05 million 23.82

DT Midstream’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than DT Midstream. DT Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares DT Midstream and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DT Midstream 36.13% 8.28% 4.09% DT Midstream Competitors 13.71% 8.63% 3.92%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.7% of DT Midstream shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.2% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

DT Midstream peers beat DT Midstream on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc. provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities. The company engages in the transportation and storage of natural gas for intermediate and end user customers; and collecting natural gas from points at or near customers' wells for delivery to plants for processing, to gathering pipelines for gathering, or to pipelines for transportation, as well as offers compression, dehydration, gas treatment, water impoundment, water storage, water transportation, and sand mining services. It serves natural gas producers, local distribution companies, electric power generators, industrials, and national marketers. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Detroit, Michigan.

