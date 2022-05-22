Head to Head Review: Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY)

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) and Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCMKTS:UBSFY – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Dynatrace and Ubisoft Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dynatrace 5.64% 8.59% 4.58% Ubisoft Entertainment N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Dynatrace and Ubisoft Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dynatrace $929.45 million 11.67 $75.71 million $0.18 210.96 Ubisoft Entertainment $2.38 billion 2.64 $88.75 million N/A N/A

Ubisoft Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Dynatrace.

Volatility & Risk

Dynatrace has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubisoft Entertainment has a beta of 0.15, suggesting that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Dynatrace and Ubisoft Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dynatrace 0 2 14 0 2.88 Ubisoft Entertainment 0 3 6 0 2.67

Dynatrace presently has a consensus target price of $59.31, suggesting a potential upside of 56.21%. Ubisoft Entertainment has a consensus target price of $51.66, suggesting a potential upside of 413.01%. Given Ubisoft Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ubisoft Entertainment is more favorable than Dynatrace.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.8% of Dynatrace shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Dynatrace shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dynatrace beats Ubisoft Entertainment on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dynatrace (Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc. provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform for running and optimizing the applications and services. The company's products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as Java, .NET, PHP, Node.js, GoLang, SQL, NoSQL, CICS, IMS, AWS Lambda, Google Cloud Functions, and Microsoft Azure Functions; and Classic Real User Monitoring. Its platform allows its customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release software, and enhance user experiences. The company also offers implementation, consulting, and training services. Dynatrace, Inc. markets its products through a combination of direct sales team and a network of partners, including resellers, system integrators, and managed service providers. It serves customers in various industries comprising banking, insurance, retail, manufacturing, travel, and software. The company operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. Dynatrace, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

About Ubisoft Entertainment (Get Rating)

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, animation, gameplay, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines. It is also involved in the development in the area of online and mobile gaming; and film business. The company distributes Ubisoft products to retailers and independent wholesalers. Ubisoft Entertainment SA has a strategic partnership with Tencent and Playcrab; and collaboration with Disney and Lucasfilm Games. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is headquartered in Saint-Mandé, France.

