Head to Head Survey: UpHealth (NYSE:UPH) and Babylon (NYSE:BBLN)

Babylon (NYSE:BBLN – Get Rating) and UpHealth (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

Get Babylon alerts:

This table compares Babylon and UpHealth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Babylon N/A N/A N/A UpHealth N/A -20.87% -13.01%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Babylon and UpHealth, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Babylon 0 3 3 0 2.50 UpHealth 0 1 4 0 2.80

Babylon currently has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 523.05%. UpHealth has a consensus price target of $8.38, suggesting a potential upside of 993.34%. Given UpHealth’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UpHealth is more favorable than Babylon.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Babylon and UpHealth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Babylon $322.92 million 0.14 -$374.51 million N/A N/A UpHealth $123.79 million 0.88 -$340.90 million N/A N/A

UpHealth has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Babylon.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of UpHealth shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of UpHealth shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UpHealth beats Babylon on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Babylon Company Profile (Get Rating)

Babylon Holdings Limited operates as a digital healthcare company. It offers end-to-end care solution that facilities through its digital health suite, virtual care, in-person medical care, and post-care offerings. The company also provides Babylon Cloud services. It operates in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

UpHealth Company Profile (Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc. operates as a digital health services company. It provides patient-centric digital health platform and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding pharmacy licensed that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients; and Telehealth solutions. The company is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Babylon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babylon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.