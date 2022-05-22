Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $953.10 Million

Brokerages expect Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) to report $953.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $979.00 million and the lowest is $927.20 million. Hilton Grand Vacations posted sales of $334.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 185.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations will report full-year sales of $3.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.65 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.87 billion to $3.97 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hilton Grand Vacations.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $779.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.25 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 8.13%. Hilton Grand Vacations’s revenue was up 231.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet raised Hilton Grand Vacations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Grand Vacations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 56,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $2,273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 343,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after buying an additional 47,208 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the 1st quarter valued at $3,233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $41.50 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $36.95 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

