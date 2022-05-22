Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

TWNK opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27.

Hostess Brands ( NASDAQ:TWNK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $332.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hostess Brands will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after buying an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the period.

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

