Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.43.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TWNK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hostess Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.
TWNK opened at $20.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.61. Hostess Brands has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $24.27.
In other Hostess Brands news, insider Michael John Cramer sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,487.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 103.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,077,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,266,000 after buying an additional 12,247,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,734,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,209,000 after buying an additional 2,458,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,447,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,330,000 after buying an additional 289,686 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,948,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,579,000 after buying an additional 2,225,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc raised its stake in Hostess Brands by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,238,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,607 shares during the period.
Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.
