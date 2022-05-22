Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humanigen’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.48). Humanigen reported earnings of ($1.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 71.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Humanigen will report full-year earnings of ($0.70) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to $0.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to $1.38. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Humanigen.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.17. Humanigen had a negative net margin of 4,640.77% and a negative return on equity of 24,421.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humanigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, insider Dale Chappell bought 545,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.23 per share, with a total value of $1,216,438.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,675,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,345,430.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward P. Jordan bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,778,688 shares of company stock worth $4,697,200 in the last ninety days. 21.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HGEN. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. 64.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HGEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,719,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,341,578. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Humanigen has a one year low of $1.67 and a one year high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.71 and a beta of -1.01.

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of anti-inflammatory immunology and immuno-oncology monoclonal antibodies in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes human granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cytokine storm associated with COVID-19; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial as a sequenced therapy in combination with CD19 targeted chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapies to treat patients with relapsed or refractory B-cell lymphoma, as well as that is in Phase II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia.

