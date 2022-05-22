Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $310.23 Million

Brokerages expect Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) to announce $310.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ichor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $310.00 million and the highest is $310.70 million. Ichor posted sales of $282.31 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ichor will report full year sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ichor.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.20). Ichor had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $293.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ICHR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ichor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Ichor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

In other news, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total value of $72,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,790.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ichor by 1,341.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 371,679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 345,894 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 537,701 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,750,000 after purchasing an additional 167,103 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $6,947,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 126.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,883,000 after purchasing an additional 144,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Ichor by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 674,232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,034,000 after purchasing an additional 115,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICHR opened at $27.64 on Friday. Ichor has a 52 week low of $23.10 and a 52 week high of $58.75. The firm has a market cap of $791.33 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Ichor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ichor (ICHR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.