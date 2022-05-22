Insider Buying: Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF) Insider Purchases 20,500 Shares of Stock

Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited (ASX:TGF – Get Rating) insider Rebecca O’Dwyer acquired 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.43 ($1.70) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,897.00 ($34,893.01).
About Tribeca Global Natural Resources (Get Rating)
Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is an investment firm specializing in infrastructure investments. Tribeca Global Natural Resources Limited is headquartered in Sydney, New South Wales, Australia.
