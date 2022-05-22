Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.00.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on INTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intapp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Intapp from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intapp during the third quarter worth $46,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.36. Intapp had a negative net margin of 36.46% and a negative return on equity of 47.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intapp will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.
About Intapp (Get Rating)
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.
