Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.67.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IAS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integral Ad Science from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of Integral Ad Science from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.
NASDAQ IAS opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.82. Integral Ad Science has a fifty-two week low of $10.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.68.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000.
About Integral Ad Science (Get Rating)
Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.
