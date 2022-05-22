International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) versus QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Financial Contrast

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) and QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

International Money Express has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuoteMedia has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

82.5% of International Money Express shares are held by institutional investors. 16.0% of International Money Express shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 47.1% of QuoteMedia shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for International Money Express and QuoteMedia, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Money Express 0 1 2 0 2.67 QuoteMedia 0 0 0 0 N/A

International Money Express presently has a consensus price target of $23.38, indicating a potential upside of 23.35%. Given International Money Express’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe International Money Express is more favorable than QuoteMedia.

Profitability

This table compares International Money Express and QuoteMedia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Money Express 10.33% 41.13% 17.24% QuoteMedia 2.49% -32.14% 6.96%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Money Express and QuoteMedia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Money Express $459.21 million 1.59 $46.84 million $1.26 15.04 QuoteMedia $15.17 million N/A $210,000.00 N/A N/A

International Money Express has higher revenue and earnings than QuoteMedia.

Summary

International Money Express beats QuoteMedia on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About International Money Express (Get Rating)

International Money Express, Inc., through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards. It provides services through sending and paying agents and company-operated stores, as well as through online and Internet-enabled mobile devices. International Money Express, Inc. is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About QuoteMedia (Get Rating)

Quotemedia, Inc. provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet. The company also offers market information and services, including streaming stock market data feeds, research and analysis information, content applications, portfolio management systems, software products, corporate investor relations provisioning, news services, mobile apps, and custom development. In addition, its data feed coverage includes equities, options, futures, commodities, currencies, mutual funds, ETFs, and indices. Further, the company provides financial data delivery application products and components comprising quote modules, charts, market movers, news, watch lists, tickers, market summaries, option chains, filings, investor relations solutions, fundamentals, screeners, and others. Additionally, it offers portfolio managements systems, including Quotestream Desktop and Mobile, and Quotestream Professional, as well as a web portfolio management product; and Quotestream Connect, which delivers real time data feeds to individual users to power third party applications. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Fountain Hills, Arizona.

