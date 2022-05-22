International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $164.23 Million

Analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will post $164.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.36 million to $195.39 million. International Seaways posted sales of $46.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 254.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year sales of $578.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $510.87 million to $651.32 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $593.56 million, with estimates ranging from $499.24 million to $670.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover International Seaways.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INSW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Seaways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

INSW opened at $23.47 on Friday. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $13.05 and a 1-year high of $24.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is -7.87%.

In related news, major shareholder Finance Ltd Famatown bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $2,171,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,266,856 shares in the company, valued at $179,473,443.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,000 shares of company stock worth $57,690. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in International Seaways by 697.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

