Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $23.72 Million

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR – Get Rating) to announce sales of $23.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Investar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $23.80 million and the lowest is $23.63 million. Investar reported sales of $25.25 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $97.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $97.09 million to $97.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $103.86 million, with estimates ranging from $103.62 million to $104.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Investar.

Get Investar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ISTR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Investar in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Investar from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

In other Investar news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Martin acquired 1,714 shares of Investar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.41 per share, for a total transaction of $34,982.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders purchased a total of 2,314 shares of company stock worth $46,759 in the last ninety days. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in Investar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,711,000. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Investar in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,167,000. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in shares of Investar by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 967,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,465,000 after buying an additional 160,309 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, M3F Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Investar by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 330,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,279,000 after acquiring an additional 86,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ISTR opened at $19.89 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Investar has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The company has a market cap of $204.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is a boost from Investar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Investar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.87%.

About Investar (Get Rating)

Investar Holding Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Investar Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses in South Louisiana. The company offers various deposit products and services, such as savings, checking, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit; debit cards; and mobile banking services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Investar (ISTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Investar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.