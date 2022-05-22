Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for May 22nd (ACU, ADMP, BCLI, BLIN, BLL, CASI, CLBS, CNCE, LFVN, NBRV)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Sunday, May 22nd:
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSE:ACU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI). They issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Relx (NYSE:RELX). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
