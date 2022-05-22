ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.02.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on ironSource from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ironSource from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on ironSource from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered ironSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Get ironSource alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IS. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ironSource stock opened at $2.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. ironSource has a 52-week low of $2.40 and a 52-week high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81.

ironSource (NYSE:IS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $158.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.63 million. ironSource had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 10.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that ironSource will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ironSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators in Israel and internationally. The company's platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ironSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ironSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.