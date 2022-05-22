iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.027 per share on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF stock opened at C$50.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$50.00. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 1-year low of C$49.98 and a 1-year high of C$50.02.

