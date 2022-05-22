Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $34.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI – Get Rating) will announce $34.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Iteris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.80 million and the highest is $34.72 million. Iteris posted sales of $31.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iteris will report full-year sales of $133.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.14 million to $134.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $145.32 million, with estimates ranging from $144.72 million to $145.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Iteris.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ITI shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Iteris from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iteris in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum cut shares of Iteris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iteris from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Iteris from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.83.

Shares of ITI opened at $2.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.60. The company has a market capitalization of $105.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 1.34. Iteris has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $7.77.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITI. Connors Investor Services Inc. lifted its position in Iteris by 67.7% during the first quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 64,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 26,215 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iteris in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Iteris during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Iteris by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Finally, Samjo Capital LLC increased its position in Iteris by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 2,920,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after purchasing an additional 980,000 shares during the period. 55.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

