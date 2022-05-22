JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.36 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.36 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.34 billion. JELD-WEN posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year sales of $5.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 billion to $5.22 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $5.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.93 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JELD. TheStreet lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

JELD opened at $18.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 2.16. JELD-WEN has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

In other JELD-WEN news, CAO Scott Vining sold 48,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total transaction of $1,127,116.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management purchased 155,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.15 per share, with a total value of $3,588,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,985,024 shares of company stock worth $43,424,449 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in JELD-WEN by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 34,447 shares in the last quarter. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

