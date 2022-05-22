Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.69.

K has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$9.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of K opened at C$5.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$5.09 and a 1 year high of C$9.94. The stock has a market cap of C$7.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$6.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.13.

Kinross Gold ( TSE:K Get Rating ) (NYSE:KGC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 54.30%.

In related news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total transaction of C$196,194.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $372,080.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

