Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. HSBC raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Krispy Kreme from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Tattersfield bought 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $132,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNUT. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DNUT opened at $13.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -98.99. Krispy Kreme has a 12 month low of $11.98 and a 12 month high of $21.69.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.04 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. Krispy Kreme’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -99.99%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates through an omni-channel business model to provide doughnut experiences and produce doughnuts. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. It also produces cookies, brownies, cookie cakes, ice cream, cookie-wiches, and cold milk, as well as doughnut mixes, other ingredients, and doughnut-making equipment.

