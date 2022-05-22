LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Citigroup raised LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th.

NASDAQ:LZ opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.72. LegalZoom.com has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $40.94.

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $154.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative return on equity of 1,446.94% and a negative net margin of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that LegalZoom.com will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LegalZoom.com news, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $296,604.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 5,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $84,766.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

