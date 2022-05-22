Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Lincoln Educational Services Co. (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) will announce $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Educational Services’ earnings. Lincoln Educational Services also reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lincoln Educational Services will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.72. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Lincoln Educational Services.

Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $87.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.38 million. Lincoln Educational Services had a return on equity of 26.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on LINC. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Lincoln Educational Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Educational Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of LINC traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,702. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.09. Lincoln Educational Services has a twelve month low of $4.94 and a twelve month high of $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $135.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.86.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 27.2% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,202,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 257,288 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 1,912.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 248,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Lincoln Educational Services by 15.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 191,276 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 108.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 315,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 164,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 176.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 214,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after buying an additional 136,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.46% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions.

