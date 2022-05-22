Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (OTCMKTS:LBLCF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$100.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

OTCMKTS LBLCF opened at $86.26 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of $60.25 and a 52 week high of $94.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.79.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

