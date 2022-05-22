Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$112.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on L. TD Securities upped their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$115.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$116.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$111.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$113.97 and its 200 day moving average is C$105.08. Loblaw Companies has a 1 year low of C$73.63 and a 1 year high of C$119.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.04, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Loblaw Companies ( TSE:L Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.63 billion. On average, analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 6.9699994 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.24%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 8,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$98.88, for a total transaction of C$832,977.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,441 shares in the company, valued at C$636,895.74. Also, Director Alannah Elizabeth Weston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$110.61, for a total value of C$1,106,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,318,294. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,896 shares of company stock worth $9,562,160.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

